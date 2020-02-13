Hamilton Academical captain Brian Easton ruled out for up to two months

Brian Easton went off after landed awkwardly 30 minutes into Tuesday's game

Hamilton Academical have suffered another major injury blow after captain Brian Easton was ruled out for much of the remainder of the season.

The experienced defender landed heavily on his shoulder during the midweek defeat by Aberdeen.

Accies head coach Brian Rice said: "He has dislocated his shoulder - anything between eight to 12 weeks. I'm down to the bare bones."

Hamilton sit second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

They remain one point ahead of Hearts, who they visit on Saturday, after Tuesday's 3-1 home loss, which was followed by the Edinburgh side's 5-0 thumping by Celtic on Wednesday.