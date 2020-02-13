Kim Little: Arsenal and Scotland midfielder has 'successful' foot surgery

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL: Arsenal 2-0 Birmingham City highlights

Arsenal and Scotland midfielder Kim Little is expected to return before the end of the season after undergoing "successful" surgery on a foot injury.

The 29-year-old has missed Arsenal's last two games, including their Women's Super League defeat by leaders Manchester City on 2 February.

If fit, Little is likely to feature in Phil Neville's Great Britain squad for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Arsenal said she is "expected to be available later in the season."

Little made her 200th Gunners appearance last month.