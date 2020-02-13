Andre Ayew: Swansea City forward in plea to club's fans

Andre Ayew (L) was part of a Swansea side who failed to register a shot on target in Tuesday's goalless draw with Queens Park Rangers

Andre Ayew has asked fans to aim any criticism at Swansea City's senior players rather than the youngsters in Steve Cooper's team.

Swansea were booed off by sections of the home crowd following Tuesday's draw with Queens Park Rangers.

The atmosphere was nervy for much of the game and Ayew, 30, feels tension can affect young players.

"We need the fans to help the boys, to help them build their confidence," Swansea's top scorer said.

"The only thing I can say as one of the senior players is that we have a lot of young players in the squad.

"They need to be encouraged and pushed. They are going to make mistakes - some are learning and for some it's a first season in the Championship - so we need to help them.

"We have a few guys who are 19, 20. We will be there to help them - me, Wayne (Routledge) etc.

"We are the ones who take more responsibility. I think if the fans are angry, they should look at us more than the younger ones."

Swansea's starting line-up against QPR featured two teenagers - Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi - as well as Conor Gallagher, 20, Yan Dhanda, 21, and 22-year-olds Freddie Woodman and Joe Rodon.

Only two players in the XI, Ayew and Kyle Naughton, were over the age of 24.

Cooper's team have been criticised for their inconsistent form since the opening month of the season, with only seven wins picked up in 28 matches since August.

Swansea are without a victory in four ahead of Friday night's trip to Hull City, a run which has left them six points adrift of the Championship play-off places.

"If fans are angry with the players, we (the senior players) are the ones who take most responsibilities," added vice-captain Ayew.

"We will help the younger ones and they should help them so we can all achieve what we want to achieve.

"We have 14 games left, a lot of points, so we need to all stick together. We all want something big but if we want it, we need everyone to be (heading) in the same direction.

"I know the fans love the team. It's normal when you don't get results (that) they get frustrated and they want more.

"We are going to do everything to give them more but they should also help the young ones."