Newport County v Salford City

Salford beat Newport 2-1 in their League Two fixture at Rodney Parade in November

Newport County are hoping their injury crisis eases before their Leasing.com Trophy semi-final against Salford City.

The Exiles have seven first-team players missing through injury and January signings Otis Khan, Billy Waters and Dale Gorman are cup-tied.

Salford could field January signing James Wilson who joined from Aberdeen.

Another of Salford's January signings, defender Ash Eastham, is cup-tied after he featured for Fleetwood in the group stages.

The Ammies, promoted from the National League last season, are involved in the competition for the first time this term and could book a return to Wembley, where they beat AFC Fylde to secure their English Football League place last May.

Newport are hopeful one or two of defenders Mark O'Brien, George Nurse, Ryan Haynes and midfielder Josh Sheehan could return as they chase another Wembley appearance.

The Exiles, beaten in the League Two play-off final last term, are chasing what would be an unlikely fifth appearance at Wembley in eight years.

The Welsh club are hopeful of a big crowd at Rodney Parade with fading play-off hopes for both clubs adding to the importance of the tie.

"It's a huge game for us," Newport boss Michael Flynn said.

"It would be great to get to Wembley because the players deserve it for all the hard work they do and the fans deserve it."