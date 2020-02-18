EFL Trophy - Semi-final
Newport19:45Salford
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Salford City

Ryan Haynes on the ball v Salford
Salford beat Newport 2-1 in their League Two fixture at Rodney Parade in November

Newport County are hoping their injury crisis eases before their Leasing.com Trophy semi-final against Salford City.

The Exiles have seven first-team players missing through injury and January signings Otis Khan, Billy Waters and Dale Gorman are cup-tied.

Salford could field January signing James Wilson who joined from Aberdeen.

Another of Salford's January signings, defender Ash Eastham, is cup-tied after he featured for Fleetwood in the group stages.

The Ammies, promoted from the National League last season, are involved in the competition for the first time this term and could book a return to Wembley, where they beat AFC Fylde to secure their English Football League place last May.

Newport are hopeful one or two of defenders Mark O'Brien, George Nurse, Ryan Haynes and midfielder Josh Sheehan could return as they chase another Wembley appearance.

The Exiles, beaten in the League Two play-off final last term, are chasing what would be an unlikely fifth appearance at Wembley in eight years.

The Welsh club are hopeful of a big crowd at Rodney Parade with fading play-off hopes for both clubs adding to the importance of the tie.

"It's a huge game for us," Newport boss Michael Flynn said.

"It would be great to get to Wembley because the players deserve it for all the hard work they do and the fans deserve it."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 19th February 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester City U2132105328
2Scunthorpe32106247
3Sunderland310247-33
4Grimsby300347-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington330010379
2Fleetwood31117525
3Oldham3102510-53
4Liverpool U21301259-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford22004046
2Tranmere210123-13
3Aston Villa U21200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale33007439
2Shrewsbury32017346
3Macclesfield310257-23
4Newcastle United U21300327-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton U2131205326
2Mansfield31204315
3Crewe302146-24
4Burton310245-13

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Manchester City U2132015416
2Bolton31205325
3Rochdale311134-15
4Bradford301235-22

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackpool32017346
2Wolverhampton Wanderers U2131116515
3Morecambe311168-24
4Carlisle310258-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Manchester United U2133005149
2Doncaster31026603
3Lincoln City31024403
4Rotherham310237-43

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colchester32105327
2Ipswich32016246
3Gillingham310247-33
4Tottenham Hotspur U21301225-32

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth32106338
2Oxford Utd32108447
3Norwich City U21310246-23
4Crawley300327-50

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton and Hove Albion U2132105147
2Leyton Orient311134-15
3Wimbledon310245-13
4Southend310235-23

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall32107077
2Coventry31203216
3Forest Green311138-55
4Southampton U21300347-30

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter33006159
2Newport3102111103
3West Ham United U213102911-23
4Cheltenham3102811-33

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol Rovers32104227
2Chelsea U2132015416
3Plymouth31114225
4Swindon300327-50

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons32015236
2Stevenage311124-25
3Fulham U2131113304
4Wycombe310234-13

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough33005149
2Northampton311123-15
3Arsenal U21302123-13
4Cambridge301224-21
View full EFL Trophy tables

Top Stories