Bobby Madley: Former Premier League official to return to refereeing

Madley oversaw 19 Premier League games in 2017-18, his most recent season as a top-flight referee

Ex-Premier League referee Bobby Madley says he has accepted an opportunity to officiate in England again.

Madley was sacked by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in 2018 after sending a video mocking a disabled person to a friend.

Following discussions with PGMOL, Madley will return as an official at League One and League Two level from the start of next season.

Madley, 34, says he has also agreed to attend an FA discrimination workshop.

He will also work at grassroots level for the remainder of this season before becoming a National List referee.

Media playback is not supported on this device In January, Bobby Madley told Football Focus why he was sacked by PGMOL

In a blog post, Madley wrote: "Eighteen months ago I lost my dream job as a professional football referee due my own regrettable, naive and stupid actions.

"I am delighted, however, that I have been given the opportunity to return to referee in the professional game in England."

He added: "I am not proud of my actions in 2018 and I have learned from this and feel I am a better and stronger person for it.

"PGMOL dealt with what they considered a discriminatory act in the strongest way. There can be no criticism for that and I have never sought to do anything other than respect the decision and to learn from it as a person.

"I can only thank them for having the ability to forgive, recognise that one naive moment does not define a person and offer me a second chance to do what I love to do."

Madley took charge of 91 top-flight matches between 2013 and 2018 until he was sacked.

Following his dismissal he moved to Norway where he has refereed in the lower leagues.