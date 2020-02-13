Odin Bailey: Forest Green's on-loan Birmingham City forward suffers ankle injury

Odin Bailey scored his first senior goal for Birmingham City in the Championship in October

Forest Green Rovers' on-loan Birmingham City forward Odin Bailey could miss the rest of this term with an ankle injury.

The 20-year-old has scored once in five appearances for the League Two club, in a 2-2 draw at Grimsby Town, but was injured against Port Vale on Tuesday.

He joined the Nailsworth outfit on loan until the end of the season in January.

"Odin has got a bad ankle injury and he will do well to feature again for us this season," Forest Green boss Mark Cooper told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"He'd done brilliantly for us. He started off on fire for us on Tuesday and it was a horrendous tackle. It's probably close to finishing his season."

'We have to go back to basics defensively'

Cooper's side have lost five of their past six games without a win, slipping to 10th in the table, six points off the play-off places.

"The players are working really, really hard but they have got to try and channel that into probably working a bit smarter, rather than just running for the sake of it," he added.

"We have to go back to basics and defend properly, which we've not done. It's not always about covering big distances. It's about being compact and tight when you're defending.

"When you're on a bad run, people start playing for themselves. We have to start trusting each other again, which we're not doing in terms of how we defend.

"It's a talented group. We've hit a bad spell and we're trying to do everything we can to give the younger players a coping mechanism to deal with it. If we don't score first we have to roll our sleeves up."