Women's FA Cup: BBC Radio 5 Live to host quarter-final draw
- From the section Women's Football
The Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw will be carried out live on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club programme on 17 February from 20:45 GMT.
Mark Chapman will conduct the draw alongside former England internationals Rachel Brown-Finnis and Micah Richards.
The last-eight ties are scheduled for Sunday, 15 March, as the road to the final at Wembley on 9 May continues.
The fifth round gets under way on Sunday, including live BBC television coverage of Chelsea against Liverpool.
Fourth-tier Ipswich are the lowest-ranked club remaining in the competition and are away to holders Manchester City on Sunday.
The fifth round concludes with two games - Bristol City at home to Everton [19:30] and Coventry United against Tottenham Hotspur [19:45] - on Monday evening,
Quarter-final draw numbers
- Bristol City or Everton
- Coventry United or Tottenham Hotspur
- Leicester City or Reading
- Crystal Palace or Brighton
- Manchester City or Ipswich Town
- Arsenal or Lewes
- Sunderland or Birmingham City
- Chelsea or Liverpool