Women's FA Cup: BBC Radio 5 Live to host quarter-final draw

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Man United Women 2-3 Man City Women

The Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw will be carried out live on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club programme on 17 February from 20:45 GMT.

Mark Chapman will conduct the draw alongside former England internationals Rachel Brown-Finnis and Micah Richards.

The last-eight ties are scheduled for Sunday, 15 March, as the road to the final at Wembley on 9 May continues.

The fifth round gets under way on Sunday, including live BBC television coverage of Chelsea against Liverpool.

Fourth-tier Ipswich are the lowest-ranked club remaining in the competition and are away to holders Manchester City on Sunday.

The fifth round concludes with two games - Bristol City at home to Everton [19:30] and Coventry United against Tottenham Hotspur [19:45] - on Monday evening,

Quarter-final draw numbers