Women's FA Cup: BBC Radio 5 Live to host quarter-final draw

The Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw will be carried out live on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club programme on 17 February from 20:45 GMT.

Mark Chapman will conduct the draw alongside former England internationals Rachel Brown-Finnis and Micah Richards.

The last-eight ties are scheduled for Sunday, 15 March, as the road to the final at Wembley on 9 May continues.

The fifth round gets under way on Sunday, including live BBC television coverage of Chelsea against Liverpool.

Fourth-tier Ipswich are the lowest-ranked club remaining in the competition and are away to holders Manchester City on Sunday.

The fifth round concludes with two games - Bristol City at home to Everton [19:30] and Coventry United against Tottenham Hotspur [19:45] - on Monday evening,

Quarter-final draw numbers

  1. Bristol City or Everton
  2. Coventry United or Tottenham Hotspur
  3. Leicester City or Reading
  4. Crystal Palace or Brighton
  5. Manchester City or Ipswich Town
  6. Arsenal or Lewes
  7. Sunderland or Birmingham City
  8. Chelsea or Liverpool

