Vicky Jepson: Liverpool Women want Chester's Deva Stadium as home for season

Liverpool Women hope to make Chester's Deva Stadium their home for the rest of the season, says manager Vicky Jepson.

The Reds hosted Arsenal in Chester on Thursday rather than playing at their usual shared home with Tranmere Rovers, over issues with Prenton Park's pitch.

Chester's 5,400-capacity stadium is situated on the England and Wales border, around 20 miles from Anfield.

Jepson's side had their previous two Women's Super League home games called off, with Prenton Park waterlogged.

"Chester have been incredible in terms of accommodating us," she told BBC Sport.

"The grounds men are out here already looking after the pitch for us. We're not used to that. This is a really good home.

"It's great to have an atmosphere too. You can't always hear it at Prenton. This stadium is perfect for us. Look at it, it's got grass on it. What more do you want?!

"I'm really happy with the way Chester have supported us and the club for this quick turnaround. There was a moment where we thought 'god, where are we going to play our home games?'

"Hopefully this will be our home for the rest of the season. It's blue so that's the one thing I'd change! I don't think I'd get away with painting Chester's seats red."

A crowd of 660 attended Thursday's game in Chester, which was below the Reds' average for this term but was one of their only midweek fixtures, with the majority of WSL games played on Sundays.

Jepson's side are 11th in the WSL, above the only relegation spot on goal-difference, with nine league games remaining.‬