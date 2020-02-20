Championship
Derby County v Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic, the top scorer in the Championship this season with 21 goals, netted when Fulham beat Derby 3-0 in November
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes will miss the visit of Fulham with a leg injury which he picked up in the draw with Huddersfield on Saturday.

Midfielder Tom Huddlestone is still out with a calf problem but defender Andre Wisdom (hamstring) could return.

Fulham remain without defenders Terence Kongolo (foot), Alfie Mawson (knee) and Maxime Le Marchand (back).

On-loan midfielder Harrison Reed is also a doubt, having been sidelined for over six weeks with an calf injury.

The Whites will move level on points with second-placed Leeds United if they win at Pride Park, while 13th-placed Derby go into the game nine points off the play-off places.

Match facts

  • Derby have lost their past two Championship matches against Fulham, losing 2-0 in the play-offs in May 2018 and 3-0 earlier this season.
  • Fulham have lost four of their last five away matches against Derby in the Championship (including play-offs), winning the other in March 2018.
  • Derby have lost just one of their past 15 home league games (W9 D5), with that defeat coming against Millwall back in December.
  • Fulham's 3-0 defeat against Barnsley last time out ended a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship for the Whites (W4 D2), conceding as many goals against the Tykes as they had in those previous six.
  • Derby forward Wayne Rooney has scored nine goals in his past 12 appearances against Fulham in all competitions.

Friday 21st February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom331712459362363
2Leeds33178848301859
3Fulham33168947361156
4Brentford331671054272755
5Nottm Forest331510845331255
6Preston331581047371053
7Bristol City33158104846253
8Blackburn331481148381050
9Cardiff33121474845350
10Millwall33121384038249
11Swansea33121294141048
12Sheff Wed33128134138344
13Derby331111114145-444
14Birmingham33128134249-744
15Reading33119134137442
16QPR33126155158-742
17Hull33118144751-441
18Middlesbrough33813123443-937
19Charlton3399154147-636
20Huddersfield3399153852-1436
21Stoke33104194153-1234
22Wigan33710163350-1731
23Luton3393213966-2730
24Barnsley33610174058-1828
