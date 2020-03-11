St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|30
|26
|2
|2
|86
|19
|67
|80
|2
|Rangers
|29
|22
|4
|3
|64
|17
|47
|70
|3
|Motherwell
|30
|14
|4
|12
|41
|38
|3
|46
|4
|Aberdeen
|30
|12
|9
|9
|40
|35
|5
|45
|5
|Livingston
|30
|10
|9
|11
|41
|38
|3
|39
|6
|Hibernian
|30
|9
|10
|11
|41
|49
|-8
|37
|7
|St Johnstone
|29
|8
|12
|9
|28
|46
|-18
|36
|8
|Kilmarnock
|30
|8
|6
|16
|29
|41
|-12
|30
|9
|Ross County
|30
|7
|8
|15
|29
|59
|-30
|29
|10
|Hamilton
|30
|6
|9
|15
|29
|50
|-21
|27
|11
|St Mirren
|29
|6
|8
|15
|22
|41
|-19
|26
|12
|Hearts
|29
|4
|11
|14
|31
|48
|-17
|23
