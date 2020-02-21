Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd19:05Inverness CT
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Inverness CT

Follow live coverage from 18:45 GMT

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd24173449183154
2Inverness CT2211383024636
3Ayr2211293531435
4Arbroath24104102325-234
5Dundee239682931-233
6Dunfermline2394103632431
7Morton2384113243-1128
8Queen of Sth2375112631-526
9Alloa2468102737-1026
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
