Wales arrange Euro 2020 warm-up against Netherlands in Rotterdam

Joe Allen (right) challenges Georginio Wijnaldum during Wales' 2015 friendly against the Netherlands

Wales will visit the Netherlands for a friendly match ahead of their opening Euro 2020 fixture in Azerbaijan.

Ryan Giggs' side will face the Netherlands - who have also qualified for Euro 2020 - on Saturday, 6 June, in Rotterdam in their final warm-up game.

Giggs expects to arrange another warm-up friendly ahead of their opening game of the tournament against Switzerland in Baku on 13 June.

"We're going to get two friendlies before," Giggs said.

"We have to be in Baku five days before so… it's about preparing physically and mentally, working on things in training.

"You don't often get that time but it's a time to work on certain things."

After playing the Swiss, Wales will also face Turkey and Italy at Euro 2020 while Ronald Koeman's Netherlands have also qualified.

Wales already have friendlies scheduled in March against Austria at Swansea's Liberty Stadium on Friday, 27 March and United States at Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, 30 March.

Wales have played the Netherlands seven times, losing on every occasion including a 7-1 defeat in a World Cup qualifier in Eindhoven in 1996.

The sides last met in November 2015 as Wales prepared for Euro 2016, their first appearance at a major finals in 58 years.

Arjen Robben's double secured a 3-2 win for the Netherlands against Chris Coleman's team at Cardiff City Stadium.

Giggs added: "You want to test yourself against good teams. It's about preparing yourself as best you can and making sure that players get minutes, get ready for that first game."