Mohamed Salah: Liverpool need more information about Olympics, says Jurgen Klopp

Salah could represent Egypt as one of their three over-age players

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the club need more information before they decide whether forward Mohamed Salah can represent Egypt at the Olympics.

The tournament is for under-23 teams but three over-age players are allowed.

Salah, 27, is on Egypt's provisional 50-man list for the event, which has its final on 8 August - the first day of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

"Do I want to lose a player in pre-season? Of course not. That's clear," said Liverpool boss Klopp.

"But we have to consider different things. I will speak with Mo and all that stuff."

Fifa has previously acknowledged that clubs are not obliged to release over-age players for the Games in Tokyo, and Egypt coach Shawky Gharib says the decision is Liverpool's.

Klopp says nobody has contacted the club regarding Salah's involvement and discussion is "just in the media".

"We are completely clear about what we want, but we need more information: how will it look, when will the preparation start, all that stuff," he added.

"No decision yet, but we will see."