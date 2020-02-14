Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Be Charlotte
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Steven Thompson ended the last round against former basketball player and Olympian Kieron Achara with victory - 70 points to Achara's 30 - a sixth win in 13 outings.
This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on singer-songwriter Be Charlotte.
|Scottish Premiership - week 27
|Thommo
|Be Charlotte
|Hearts v Hamilton Academical
|3-1
|1-0
|Motherwell v St Mirren
|2-1
|2-1
|Rangers v Livingston
|2-0
|1-1
|Ross County v St Johnstone
|1-1
|1-0
|Aberdeen v Celtic
|1-3
|1-3
|Kilmarnock v Hibernian
|2-1
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
First four games Saturday 15:00 GMT
Hearts v Hamilton Academical
Thommo's prediction: 3-1
Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-0
Motherwell v St Mirren
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Be Charlotte's prediction: 2-1
Rangers v Livingston
Thommo's prediction: 2-0
Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-1
Ross County v St Johnstone
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-0
Other games on Sunday 12:00 & 16:30
Aberdeen v Celtic
Thommo's prediction: 3-1
Be Charlotte's prediction: 3-1
Kilmarnock v Hibernian
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-1
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|70
|Laura Miller
|50
|Jamie Gillan
|40
|Rory Lawson
|30
|Kieron Achara
|30
|Andrew Butchart
|30
|The Snuts
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Tam & Isa
|20
|Stephen Gallacher
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 10
|Thommo
|630
|Guests
|470
|Thommo v Guests
|P12
|W6
|D3
|L4