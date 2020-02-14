Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Be Charlotte

Steven Thompson ended the last round against former basketball player and Olympian Kieron Achara with victory - 70 points to Achara's 30 - a sixth win in 13 outings.

This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on singer-songwriter Be Charlotte.

Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Be Charlotte
Scottish Premiership - week 27
ThommoBe Charlotte
Hearts v Hamilton Academical3-11-0
Motherwell v St Mirren2-12-1
Rangers v Livingston2-01-1
Ross County v St Johnstone1-11-0
Aberdeen v Celtic1-31-3
Kilmarnock v Hibernian2-11-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

First four games Saturday 15:00 GMT

Hearts v Hamilton Academical

Hearts v Hamilton

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-0

Motherwell v St Mirren

Motherwell v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Be Charlotte's prediction: 2-1

Rangers v Livingston

Rangers v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-1

Ross County v St Johnstone

Ross County v St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-0

Other games on Sunday 12:00 & 16:30

Aberdeen v Celtic

Aberdeen v Celtic

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Be Charlotte's prediction: 3-1

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
70Laura Miller
50Jamie Gillan
40Rory Lawson
30Kieron Achara
30Andrew Butchart
30The Snuts
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Tam & Isa
20Stephen Gallacher
20Josh Taylor
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 10
Thommo630
Guests470
Thommo v Guests
P12W6D3L4

