Mourinho: I 'believe a lot' in Japhet Tanganga

Tanganga is now a regular fixture in the Tottenham defence

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said he wants youngster Japhet Tanganga to be at the club for "many years" following the English defender's break into the first team.

The 20-year-old centre-back, born in London to Congolese parents, made his debut against Liverpool on 11 January and has played all but one Tottenham game since, thanks to an injury to Ben Davies.

Ahead of their Premier League game at Aston Villa, Mourinho singled out Tanganga and fellow under-23 squad member Oliver Skipp as players he wanted to secure at the club into the future.

"Tanganga's already in the dressing room, with Skipp," Mourinho said.

"Both are fantastic kids - both kids in which we believe a lot.

"The difference is with Japhet that the big opportunity appeared. With Skipp that has not happened yet - the big opportunity to start matches and play many minutes.

"But both are in the first-team dressing room. And our objective - what we are working on - is to make them Tottenham players for many years."