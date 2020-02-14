German Bundesliga
B Dortmund0Frankfurt0

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 15Hummels
  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Hakimi
  • 27Can
  • 28Witsel
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 7Sancho
  • 17Haaland
  • 23T Hazard

Substitutes

  • 8Dahoud
  • 10Götze
  • 14Schulz
  • 16Akanji
  • 18Balerdi
  • 22Morey
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 32Reyna
  • 35Hitz

Frankfurt

  • 1Trapp
  • 18Touré
  • 19Abraham
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 2Ndicka
  • 3Ilsanker
  • 17Rode
  • 22ChandlerBooked at 22mins
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 10Kostic
  • 33André Silva

Substitutes

  • 8Sow
  • 9Dost
  • 15Kamada
  • 20Hasebe
  • 24da Costa
  • 25Durm
  • 28Kohr
  • 32Rönnow
  • 39Mendes Paciência
Referee:
Bastian Dankert

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Filip Kostic tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Sebastian Rode.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Almamy Touré.

Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21134458233543
2RB Leipzig21126353252842
3B Dortmund22117459322740
4B Mgladbach20123538231539
5B Leverkusen2111463527837
6Schalke219843227535
7Hoffenheim2110383132-133
8Freiburg219573030032
9Frankfurt228593731629
10Wolfsburg217772526-128
11Union Berlin2182112532-726
12Augsburg217593344-1126
13Köln2072112738-1123
14Hertha Berlin2165102537-1223
15Mainz2170143148-1721
16Düsseldorf2145122042-2217
17Werder Bremen2145122548-2317
18Paderborn2144132645-1916
