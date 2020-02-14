Spanish La Liga
Valencia20:00Atl Madrid
Venue: Mestalla, Spain

Valencia v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 1Doménech
  • 18Wass
  • 5Gabriel
  • 4Mangala
  • 14Gayà
  • 20Torres
  • 6Kondogbia
  • 10Parejo
  • 8Soler
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 22Gómez

Substitutes

  • 3Costa
  • 9Gameiro
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 16Lee
  • 23Sobrino
  • 28Rivero

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 4Arias
  • 15Savic
  • 18Felipe
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 6Koke
  • 14Llorente
  • 5Partey
  • 8Saúl
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 10Correa

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 2Giménez
  • 9Morata
  • 11Lemar
  • 21Carrasco
  • 22Hermoso
  • 24Vrsaljko
Referee:
David Medié Jiménez

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid23157144143052
2Barcelona23154455282749
3Getafe23126535201542
4Atl Madrid2310942315839
5Sevilla2311662923639
6Real Sociedad2311483931837
7Valencia2310763332137
8Villarreal2310584031935
9Ath Bilbao2371062319431
10Granada2393112730-330
11Levante2392122934-529
12Osasuna2361073032-228
13Real Betis237793237-528
14Alavés2376102533-827
15Real Valladolid2351171925-626
16Eibar2366112232-1024
17Celta Vigo2348111932-1320
18Mallorca2353152239-1718
19Leganés2346131836-1818
20Espanyol2346131940-2118
View full Spanish La Liga table

