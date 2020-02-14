African Super Cup: Zamalek beat Esperance 3-1 to lift trophy

Zamalek's Achraf Bencharki struck twice against Esperance as the Egyptians won the African Super Cup

Egypt's Zamalek outclassed Tunisia's Esperance 3-1 to win the African Super Cup in Doha on Friday, thanks to a brace from Achraf Bencharki.

It was the fourth time in Zamalek's history that they lifted the trophy as the African Confederation Cup holders overpowered the current African Champions League winners.

Youssef Mohamed 'Obama' Fayed headed in Zamalek's second minute opener, to rouse the noisy Egyptian fans who outnumbered their Tunisian counterparts.

VAR was used to rule on a 47th minute foul by Zamalek's Mahmoud Attia which brought him a booking with Esperance's Abdelraouf Benguit levelling with a penalty.

But it was Bencharki who stole the headlines with a clinical shot in the 57th minute that delighted the near-capacity crowd.

Esperance substitute Mohamed Ali Ben Hamouda had an 86th minute effort disallowed because of a foul, all but sealing the result for Zamalek's jubilant fans.

Morocco's Bencharki drove home Zamalek's third and final goal in injury time.

Friday's fixture helped to draw a line under the chaotic clash that saw Esperance win the African Champions League after Wydad Casablanca had abandoned last season's final in protest at the organisers' decision not to use VAR.

The Super Cup is an annual one-off match and was staged in Africa from its inception in 1993 until last year when it moved to Qatar.