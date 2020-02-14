Winston Reid: West Ham defender joins Sporting Kansas City on loan

Reid's last competitive outing was in West Ham's 4-1 defeat at Swansea on 3 March 2018

West Ham defender Winston Reid has joined Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City on loan.

The 31-year-old is the Hammers second-longest serving player behind Mark Noble but has not played a competitive game since March 2018 because of a serious knee injury.

Reid will join up with Sporting Kansas before the start of their 2020 season next month.

They begin their campaign with a trip to Vancouver Whitecaps on 1 March.