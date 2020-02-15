VAR in danger of turning players and supporters into 'robots', says Wolves boss

Media playback is not supported on this device Wolves 0-0 Leicester: Nuno Espirito Santo admits VAR could lead to 'robot' players

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says VAR is making players reluctant to celebrate and "in danger of becoming robots" following Willy Boly's disallowed goal in Friday's 0-0 draw with Leicester.

The French defender's header was ruled out because Pedro Neto's heel was fractionally offside in the build-up.

"Let those who understand do something to have the joy of celebrating," said Nuno.

"Something has to be done."

Wolves have now had four goals ruled out by VAR this season.

It was also their second VAR-disallowed goal against Leicester this term after Leander Dendoncker's effort was chalked off in a 0-0 draw on the opening day of the season.

The decision to disallow the goal on Friday night took over a minute and ignited anger from the Wolves supporters.

And their mood was not helped by seeing a still image of the incident, which appeared inconclusive to those inside the ground.

"The law is the law but the question is, is there a clear advantage?" added Nuno.

"I'm upset of course because Molineux was buzzing and suddenly it went down.

"It's hard for the players to sustain the levels of concentration in this situation and it's even worse when they see the image.

"Let's try and hope who had to decide can take a good look and see what is happening.

"The players don't understand. They don't see, they don't have the lines. When you have something and someone takes it away you don't like it. You can be on both sides but unfortunately this happens more times for us."

Had Boly's goal stood it would have been the first time Wolves had opened the scoring in a Premier League game since their 2-2 draw at Brighton on 8 December.

'I don't understand it and I don't think anyone else does'

Wolves captain Conor Coady has previously claimed VAR is "not working" and is "confusing" for players.

And it was not a surprise to see him race across to referee Mike Dean as the half-time whistle sounded.

Coady appeared to ask the official, "Who is offside, Jota? From a corner?" before walking away after receiving no answer, saying "You're the referee and even you don't know."

Speaking to BT Sport after the match his sense of frustration was evident: "I've spoken before, it doesn't really get you anywhere.

"I've said before, we should've won the game, I don't understand the decision and I don't think anyone else does."

'This is not football' - your reactions on #bbcfootball

Dave Payn: Had that 'goal' been scored in Germany, Italy or the Champions League it would have stood. VAR isn't the problem, common sense, or lack of it, is.

Mike Magners: I thought the rule for offside by the way was "interfering with play", how is someone that is a minute fraction offside, by the side of the pitch "interfering with play"???

Garett T Switzer: This is not football. Is that system calibrated? If you showed 100 neutral fans that play and asked if it was offside, even in slow motion, not a single one would call it offside.

Chris Pybus: That is offside but it doesn't half kill the mood. There should be half a foot allowance for decisions not caught in build up and made in hindsight. Obviously last man should stay rigid if caught.

David Howell: This is Exhibit A of the case against VAR. And I speak as someone who basically likes it.

Paul: I am a neutral but absolute joke to have that wolves goal disallowed. Absolutely pathetic. If it was offside it was only by millimeters if that. Decisions like that are ruining football

Tommy-T-Rex: Don't worry about over spending and financial doping. That heel being half a centimetre off side is what football law makers really care about.