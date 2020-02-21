Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday

Spaniard Pep Clotet (left) and Englishman Garry Monk first worked together in west Wales at Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk makes his first return to St Andrew's since being sacked as Birmingham City boss last summer.

Blues striker Scott Hogan, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's 1-1 draw with Brentford, is a big doubt after scoring three goals in four games since joining on loan from Aston Villa.

Monk hopes to have defender Morgan Fox available for the trip to St Andrew's.

Striker Steven Fletcher is also back in training after missing eight matches.

Improving Birmingham start the day in 14th, level on points with 12th-placed Wednesday, having been 11 points behind the Owls on Christmas Day.

Monk's pre-match criticism of Clotet, who succeeded him as Blues boss, overshadowed the two sides' first meeting in November, which ended in a 1-1 draw - with Monk refusing to shake hands with his former number two.

Match facts