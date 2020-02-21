Stoke City v Cardiff City

Leandro Bacuna's only goal in 42 appearances for Cardiff City was his 10th minute match-winner against Stoke in November

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has declared himself fit to face Cardiff City after going off with a calf injury in last weekend's 4-2 loss to QPR.

But it is too soon for Republic of Ireland winger James McClean, who has been training in Dubai in a bid to overcome medial ligament damage.

Cardiff could welcome back midfielder Joe Ralls back after six games out.

Brad Smith and on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson are still awaiting their debuts after joining in January.

Although Stoke are again without Ryan Shawcross, who has made just three appearances this season, the Potters' club captain is at least back in training.

Boss Michael O'Neill will be eager to get him back as soon as possible after seeing his Stoke side concede 11 goals in their past four games - although eight of those have been away from home.

Match facts