Stoke City v Cardiff City
- From the section Championship
Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has declared himself fit to face Cardiff City after going off with a calf injury in last weekend's 4-2 loss to QPR.
But it is too soon for Republic of Ireland winger James McClean, who has been training in Dubai in a bid to overcome medial ligament damage.
Cardiff could welcome back midfielder Joe Ralls back after six games out.
Brad Smith and on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson are still awaiting their debuts after joining in January.
Although Stoke are again without Ryan Shawcross, who has made just three appearances this season, the Potters' club captain is at least back in training.
Boss Michael O'Neill will be eager to get him back as soon as possible after seeing his Stoke side concede 11 goals in their past four games - although eight of those have been away from home.
Match facts
- Stoke City are unbeaten in their last four home matches against Cardiff in all competitions since a 3-0 defeat in September 2005 - the first leg of a double for the Bluebirds over the Potters that season.
- Cardiff have lost just one of their last 12 league games - and are unbeaten in seven since losing 6-1 to QPR at Loftus Road on New Year's Day.
- Stoke have lost three of their last four league games, more than they had in their previous nine.
- Potters striker Tyrese Campbell has scored six Championship goals this season. Of players currently aged under 21 in the competition, only Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo (12) has scored more.