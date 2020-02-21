Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers
Nottingham Forest have no fresh injury worries so head coach Sabri Lamouchi could name the side that drew 2-2 with leaders West Bromwich Albion.
Alfa Semedo and Tyler Walker are among those pushing to start.
QPR boss Mark Warburton may also select an unchanged team following the 4-2 comeback win over Stoke City.
But Todd Kane, Conor Masterson, Ilias Chair and Luke Amos are in contention, as is on-loan winger Jack Clarke, who is yet to make his full debut.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest's 1-0 defeat by QPR in December 2018 was their first-ever home defeat against the Hoops in all competitions, in what was their 35th meeting at the City Ground.
- QPR have lost four of their past five league games against Nottingham Forest (W1), conceding 14 goals across those defeats.
- Nottingham Forest haven't lost consecutive home league games since December 2018, with the second defeat in that run coming against QPR.
- QPR's Championship games this season have seen more goals than any other side in the division (109 - F51 A58).
- QPR manager Mark Warburton has only managed an away league game against former club Nottingham Forest once previously, winning 3-1 with Brentford in November 2014.