Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers

Sabri Lamouchi has guided Forest to fifth in the Championship table

Nottingham Forest have no fresh injury worries so head coach Sabri Lamouchi could name the side that drew 2-2 with leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Alfa Semedo and Tyler Walker are among those pushing to start.

QPR boss Mark Warburton may also select an unchanged team following the 4-2 comeback win over Stoke City.

But Todd Kane, Conor Masterson, Ilias Chair and Luke Amos are in contention, as is on-loan winger Jack Clarke, who is yet to make his full debut.

Match facts