Nottm Forest15:00QPR
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi
Sabri Lamouchi has guided Forest to fifth in the Championship table
Nottingham Forest have no fresh injury worries so head coach Sabri Lamouchi could name the side that drew 2-2 with leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Alfa Semedo and Tyler Walker are among those pushing to start.

QPR boss Mark Warburton may also select an unchanged team following the 4-2 comeback win over Stoke City.

But Todd Kane, Conor Masterson, Ilias Chair and Luke Amos are in contention, as is on-loan winger Jack Clarke, who is yet to make his full debut.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest's 1-0 defeat by QPR in December 2018 was their first-ever home defeat against the Hoops in all competitions, in what was their 35th meeting at the City Ground.
  • QPR have lost four of their past five league games against Nottingham Forest (W1), conceding 14 goals across those defeats.
  • Nottingham Forest haven't lost consecutive home league games since December 2018, with the second defeat in that run coming against QPR.
  • QPR's Championship games this season have seen more goals than any other side in the division (109 - F51 A58).
  • QPR manager Mark Warburton has only managed an away league game against former club Nottingham Forest once previously, winning 3-1 with Brentford in November 2014.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom331712459362363
2Leeds33178848301859
3Fulham33168947361156
4Brentford331671054272755
5Nottm Forest331510845331255
6Preston331581047371053
7Bristol City33158104846253
8Blackburn331481148381050
9Cardiff33121474845350
10Millwall33121384038249
11Swansea33121294141048
12Sheff Wed33128134138344
13Derby331111114145-444
14Birmingham33128134249-744
15Reading33119134137442
16QPR33126155158-742
17Hull33118144751-441
18Middlesbrough33813123443-937
19Charlton3399154147-636
20Huddersfield3399153852-1436
21Stoke33104194153-1234
22Wigan33710163350-1731
23Luton3393213966-2730
24Barnsley33610174058-1828
