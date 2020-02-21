Leeds United v Reading
Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns and could select the same side that beat Bristol City 1-0 in their last match.
On-loan striker Jean-Kevin Augustin is pushing to make his full debut, but Tyler Roberts (calf) remains out.
Reading manager Mark Bowen will check on winger Ayub Masika, who has been struggling with a stomach upset.
Jordan Obita (ankle) and Pele (groin) have overcome minor injuries and are available to play at Elland Road.
Match facts
- Leeds United have won their past three Championship matches against Reading without conceding a goal.
- Reading have lost three of their previous four away league visits to Leeds, winning the other in October 2017.
- Leeds are looking to pick up consecutive league wins for the first time since a run of seven in November/December. Leeds have lost four of their past seven league games, as many as they had in their first 26 this season.
- Reading have won just one of their previous eight league games (D4 L3), though it was their last Championship fixture (3-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday).
- After a run of eight games without a goal, Reading's George Puscas has scored in consecutive league games. Six of his nine goals for Reading this season have been scored away from home.