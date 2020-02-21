Leeds United v Reading

Jean-Kevin Augustin has made three substitute appearances for Leeds since joining on loan in January

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns and could select the same side that beat Bristol City 1-0 in their last match.

On-loan striker Jean-Kevin Augustin is pushing to make his full debut, but Tyler Roberts (calf) remains out.

Reading manager Mark Bowen will check on winger Ayub Masika, who has been struggling with a stomach upset.

Jordan Obita (ankle) and Pele (groin) have overcome minor injuries and are available to play at Elland Road.

Match facts