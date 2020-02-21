Swansea City v Huddersfield Town

Wales international Joe Rodon missed three months with an ankle injury

Swansea defender Joe Rodon is expected to feature after missing last week's 4-4 draw at Hull City.

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster came off the bench to score in that game and could make the starting XI.

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has no new injury or suspension problems.

Striker Karlan Grant is available after missing last weekend's draw at Derby, while midfielder Alex Pritchard could play for the first time since the last meeting between the sides in November.

Match facts