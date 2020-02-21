Preston North End v Hull City

Tom Barkhuizen (11 in all competitions) and Daniel Johnson (10 in the Championship) are Preston's two top marksmen this season

Preston North End are again without midfielder Tom Bayliss, who has this week undergone ankle surgery and may now miss the rest of the season.

Although Billy Bodin (Achilles) and Louis Moult (knee) remain sidelined, Darnell Fisher (hamstring) should be fit after missing last weekend's storm-hit 1-0 home defeat by Millwall.

Hull boss Grant McCann is ready to welcome another trio of players back.

Jordy De Wijs, Reece Burke and Jon Toral are all expected to be fit.

This comes a week after the injury-hit McCann got Matthew Pennington, Ryan Tafazolli and Kevin Stewart back in action for last Friday's 4-4 thriller with Swansea City.

But, on top of long-term absentees Eric Lichaj and Herbie Kane, Martin Samuelsen (calf) and Keane Lewis-Potter (hamstring) remain sidelined, while Marcus Maddison is doubtful following illness.

Match facts