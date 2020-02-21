Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion
Bristol City's squad has been struck by an illness ahead of Saturday's visit of leaders West Bromwich Albion.
The Robins had just 12 players available to train on Tuesday, while Tomas Kalas (hamstring) nears a return.
West Brom, who won November's reverse fixture 4-1, remain without Gareth Barry (calf) but Chris Brunt and Kieran Gibbs are closer to full fitness.
Grady Diangana (hamstring) is expected to return for Slaven Bilic's side before the end of February.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won their last two home league matches against West Brom, winning in 2009-10 and 2018-19 under father and son duo Gary and Lee Johnson respectively.
- In the 22 seasons West Brom have faced Bristol City in league action, the Baggies are looking to record their first ever double over the Robins.
- None of Bristol City's last 16 league games have ended in a draw (W8 L8). However, the Robins have lost two of their last three, more than they had in their previous six (W5 L1).
- West Brom have won their last two away league games, earning as many points as they had in their previous five on the road (W1 D3 L1).
- West Brom's Callum Robinson is averaging a goal or assist every 71 minutes in league games against Bristol City, scoring five goals and assisting two in 496 minutes of action.