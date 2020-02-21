Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion

From the section

Slaven Bilic's visitors West Brom are four points clear at the Championship summit with 13 games to go

Bristol City's squad has been struck by an illness ahead of Saturday's visit of leaders West Bromwich Albion.

The Robins had just 12 players available to train on Tuesday, while Tomas Kalas (hamstring) nears a return.

West Brom, who won November's reverse fixture 4-1, remain without Gareth Barry (calf) but Chris Brunt and Kieran Gibbs are closer to full fitness.

Grady Diangana (hamstring) is expected to return for Slaven Bilic's side before the end of February.

Match facts