Bristol City15:00West Brom
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion

Slaven Bilic
Slaven Bilic's visitors West Brom are four points clear at the Championship summit with 13 games to go
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Bristol City's squad has been struck by an illness ahead of Saturday's visit of leaders West Bromwich Albion.

The Robins had just 12 players available to train on Tuesday, while Tomas Kalas (hamstring) nears a return.

West Brom, who won November's reverse fixture 4-1, remain without Gareth Barry (calf) but Chris Brunt and Kieran Gibbs are closer to full fitness.

Grady Diangana (hamstring) is expected to return for Slaven Bilic's side before the end of February.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won their last two home league matches against West Brom, winning in 2009-10 and 2018-19 under father and son duo Gary and Lee Johnson respectively.
  • In the 22 seasons West Brom have faced Bristol City in league action, the Baggies are looking to record their first ever double over the Robins.
  • None of Bristol City's last 16 league games have ended in a draw (W8 L8). However, the Robins have lost two of their last three, more than they had in their previous six (W5 L1).
  • West Brom have won their last two away league games, earning as many points as they had in their previous five on the road (W1 D3 L1).
  • West Brom's Callum Robinson is averaging a goal or assist every 71 minutes in league games against Bristol City, scoring five goals and assisting two in 496 minutes of action.

Saturday 22nd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom331712459362363
2Leeds33178848301859
3Fulham33168947361156
4Brentford331671054272755
5Nottm Forest331510845331255
6Preston331581047371053
7Bristol City33158104846253
8Blackburn331481148381050
9Cardiff33121474845350
10Millwall33121384038249
11Swansea33121294141048
12Sheff Wed33128134138344
13Derby331111114145-444
14Birmingham33128134249-744
15Reading33119134137442
16QPR33126155158-742
17Hull33118144751-441
18Middlesbrough33813123443-937
19Charlton3399154147-636
20Huddersfield3399153852-1436
21Stoke33104194153-1234
22Wigan33710163350-1731
23Luton3393213966-2730
24Barnsley33610174058-1828
