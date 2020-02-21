Championship
Barnsley15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Middlesbrough

Gerhard Struber's Barnsley are bottom of the Championship and six points off safety
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Barnsley will be without midfielder Callum Styles as they host Middlesbrough in a crucial Championship fixture on Saturday.

Styles is out for at least four weeks with an ankle injury but Marcel Ritzmaier has returned to training.

Middlesbrough are without Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry for the trip to Oakwell, as they both face a three-week lay-off.

Midfielder Patrick Roberts is nearing his return from a hamstring injury but will not be fit to play.

Match facts

  • Barnsley are winless in their last five matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions (D1 L4) since a 3-2 win in October 2013.
  • Middlesbrough are looking to complete a league double over Barnsley for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
  • Barnsley haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 16 home league games, since beating Fulham 1-0 on the opening weekend.
  • After a run of four consecutive league victories in which they kept three clean sheets, Middlesbrough are winless in their last seven Championship matches (D4 L3), conceding at least once each time.
  • Middlesbrough's Championship games have seen just 77 goals this season (F34 A43), fewer than any other side in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom331712459362363
2Leeds33178848301859
3Fulham33168947361156
4Brentford331671054272755
5Nottm Forest331510845331255
6Preston331581047371053
7Bristol City33158104846253
8Blackburn331481148381050
9Cardiff33121474845350
10Millwall33121384038249
11Swansea33121294141048
12Sheff Wed33128134138344
13Derby331111114145-444
14Birmingham33128134249-744
15Reading33119134137442
16QPR33126155158-742
17Hull33118144751-441
18Middlesbrough33813123443-937
19Charlton3399154147-636
20Huddersfield3399153852-1436
21Stoke33104194153-1234
22Wigan33710163350-1731
23Luton3393213966-2730
24Barnsley33610174058-1828
View full Championship table

