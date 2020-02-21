Barnsley v Middlesbrough

Gerhard Struber's Barnsley are bottom of the Championship and six points off safety

Barnsley will be without midfielder Callum Styles as they host Middlesbrough in a crucial Championship fixture on Saturday.

Styles is out for at least four weeks with an ankle injury but Marcel Ritzmaier has returned to training.

Middlesbrough are without Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry for the trip to Oakwell, as they both face a three-week lay-off.

Midfielder Patrick Roberts is nearing his return from a hamstring injury but will not be fit to play.

Match facts