Championship
Charlton15:00Luton
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Luton Town

Jonny Williams
Jonny Williams has made 21 appearances for club and country this season
Charlton will be without Wales international Jonny Williams, who is expected to be out for two weeks after suffering an ankle injury.

Fellow midfielder Darren Pratley (back) will also miss out, while Sam Field has been returned to parent club West Brom for treatment on a knee injury.

Luton striker Danny Hylton (knee) will be eased back into first-team action.

Winger Callum McManaman (hamstring) could also feature for the visitors, who are four points from safety.

Match facts

  • Charlton are unbeaten in their last 10 home games against Luton Town in all competitions (W6 D4) since losing 1-0 back in May 1987 in a top-flight meeting.
  • Luton are looking to complete a league double over Charlton for the first time since the 1986-87 season.
  • Charlton have alternated between victory and defeat in their past four league games, winning more across these four games than they had in their previous 17 in the Championship (W1 D6 L10).
  • Luton Town have lost their last five away league matches in London, conceding at least three goals in each defeat (19 goals in total). The last Football League team to concede 3+ goals in six consecutive away games in London was Chester City in March 2009.
  • Charlton striker Lyle Taylor has scored five goals in his past four appearances against Luton Town in all competitions, scoring twice for the Addicks last season at the Valley in League One.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom331712459362363
2Leeds33178848301859
3Fulham33168947361156
4Brentford331671054272755
5Nottm Forest331510845331255
6Preston331581047371053
7Bristol City33158104846253
8Blackburn331481148381050
9Cardiff33121474845350
10Millwall33121384038249
11Swansea33121294141048
12Sheff Wed33128134138344
13Derby331111114145-444
14Birmingham33128134249-744
15Reading33119134137442
16QPR33126155158-742
17Hull33118144751-441
18Middlesbrough33813123443-937
19Charlton3399154147-636
20Huddersfield3399153852-1436
21Stoke33104194153-1234
22Wigan33710163350-1731
23Luton3393213966-2730
24Barnsley33610174058-1828
