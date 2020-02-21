Wigan Athletic v Millwall

From the section

Kieffer Moore has scored four goals in his past seven appearances for Wigan

Wigan will be without defender Chey Dunkley, who completes two-match suspension, while boss Paul Cook has to serve a one-game touchline ban.

Antonee Robinson and Danny Fox (both groin) also remain unavailable.

Millwall could give a debut to January signing Mason Bennett (ankle) after the Derby County loanee completed a full week of training.

Midfielder Shaun Williams remains sidelined with the hip injury he picked up in the draw with Fulham.

Match facts