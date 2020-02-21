Wigan Athletic v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
Wigan will be without defender Chey Dunkley, who completes two-match suspension, while boss Paul Cook has to serve a one-game touchline ban.
Antonee Robinson and Danny Fox (both groin) also remain unavailable.
Millwall could give a debut to January signing Mason Bennett (ankle) after the Derby County loanee completed a full week of training.
Midfielder Shaun Williams remains sidelined with the hip injury he picked up in the draw with Fulham.
Match facts
- Wigan are looking to record back-to-back home league wins over Millwall for the first time, having won 1-0 when the teams met at the DW Stadium last season.
- Millwall have lost one of their past nine league matches against Wigan (W4 D4), though it was at the DW Stadium last season.
- Wigan have dropped 31 points from winning positions this season, more than any other side in the top four tiers of English league football.
- Millwall have only lost one of their past nine away league games (W4 D4), keeping five clean sheets in that run.
- Wigan striker Joe Garner has been involved in four goals in his last four league games against Millwall (3 goals, 1 assist).