Hibernian v Livingston
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|27
|24
|1
|2
|79
|16
|63
|73
|2
|Rangers
|26
|20
|3
|3
|61
|16
|45
|63
|3
|Aberdeen
|27
|11
|8
|8
|34
|31
|3
|41
|4
|Motherwell
|26
|13
|2
|11
|35
|34
|1
|41
|5
|Livingston
|27
|10
|7
|10
|38
|35
|3
|37
|6
|Hibernian
|27
|9
|9
|9
|39
|42
|-3
|36
|7
|Kilmarnock
|27
|9
|5
|13
|28
|35
|-7
|32
|8
|St Johnstone
|26
|7
|10
|9
|25
|44
|-19
|31
|9
|Ross County
|27
|6
|8
|13
|26
|54
|-28
|26
|10
|St Mirren
|26
|5
|7
|14
|21
|35
|-14
|22
|11
|Hamilton
|27
|4
|8
|15
|28
|50
|-22
|20
|12
|Hearts
|27
|3
|10
|14
|27
|49
|-22
|19
