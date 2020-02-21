Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

John Lundstram's strike against Bournemouth earned Sheffield United their 10th league win of the season

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he has a fully-fit squad available to him.

John Lundstram will hope for a recall after coming off the bench to score the winner in their last game.

Brighton will assess Dale Stephens' thigh injury but the midfielder will probably be unavailable, according to head coach Graham Potter.

Potter must also decide whether recent arrivals Alexis Mac Allister and Tariq Lamptey are ready for their debuts.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: This time last year Sheffield United were embarking on a seven-game run in which they didn't conceded a single goal - some 11 hours of football without being breached.

Their back six of Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, O'Connell, Basham and Egan have been largely ever-presents since, comfortably adapting their resilient habits to the Premier League; only Liverpool boast a better defensive record.

Brighton, by contrast, may have scored more goals than their hosts but just one clean sheet in their last 16 matches tells its own tale. If they concede again this weekend, bringing their worrying seven-game winless streak to an end will surely prove problematic.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "I want us to reel in the teams above us. I can't go into a team meeting later and say let's be careful of staying out of the bottom three.

"We've been realistic all along. We were favourites to go down - being a promoted team, given what we spend to what we pay - but we've gone for it and we are in this position. Let's see where it takes us and we'll deal with that, wherever it is."

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "Our opposition will be a tough test this weekend - they've achieved a lot and surprised people, but they have a real clarity and spirit.

"Credit to them, they'll be hard to play against."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have not tipped Sheffield United to win enough this season so I should apologise to all their fans now, because you know where I am going with this and it will probably mean they get beaten on Saturday.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first time Sheffield United have hosted Brighton in a top-flight game.

The Seagulls' last match at Bramall Lane was a 3-1 defeat in the Championship in January 2006.

Brighton's only victory in the past nine league meetings was 2-1 away in January 2005 (D2, L6).

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's side have lost just two of 21 league games this season against sides currently outside of the top three, winning 10 of those matches.

Sheffield United have come from behind to claim 13 points in this season's Premier League - only Wolves, with 18, have a better record.

The Blades are the only Premier League team to have started every match this season with the same formation (3-5-2).

There have only been 30 changes made to their starting line-up in 2019-20, fewer than any other side.

Only Liverpool have a better defensive record than the Blades this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion