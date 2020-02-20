Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard got the better of his former manager Jose Mourinho when the two sides met in December

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are likely to be without N'Golo Kante due to the adductor injury he suffered against Manchester United.

Tammy Abraham, Andreas Christensen, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic are all rated as doubtful.

Tottenham's Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele could be handed starts following their return from injury as substitutes against RB Leipzig.

Head coach Jose Mourinho must choose who to play upfront in the absence of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: A potentially pivotal return to where it all began in England for Jose Mourinho.

The 'In-form One' is back at the Bridge, where another of his former clubs has already been victorious this week.

Only Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have picked up more Premier League points since Mourinho began work in north London. It's also worth noting Frank Lampard has earned 11 fewer during that period. Now they go head-to-head with just a place and point between them.

The Spurs boss was bemoaning his lack of options after their midweek Champions League defeat, while his opposite number is searching for a formula after a run of just one league win in six games.

Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud had goals ruled out against Manchester United on Monday

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have only lost one of their last 33 home games against Tottenham in all competitions dating back to 1990.

Tottenham have won only seven of their 55 Premier League matches against Chelsea, but three of those victories have come in the past six meetings.

Chelsea

They could go four league games without a win for the first time since December 2012.

The Blues have lost nine of their 26 Premier League fixtures this season, having lost just eight under Maurizio Sarri in the whole of last season and 10 under Antonio Conte in 2017-18.

Chelsea's seven home defeats in all competitions is their most in a single season since 1994-95.

Only 16 of their 43 Premier League goals this season have been scored at Stamford Bridge.

As a player, Frank Lampard only won more Premier League matches against Sunderland (19) than versus Spurs (18).

Tottenham Hotspur