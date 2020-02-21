Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

On-loan Palace forward Cenk Tosun could return after a two-match absence

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace hope Cenk Tosun and Martin Kelly will be fit to return from respective hamstring and calf strains.

Jeffrey Schlupp, who suffered a hip injury in December, is back in training but not likely to play on Saturday.

Fit-again Newcastle forwards Yoshinori Muto and Dwight Gayle could be involved for the first time since early January.

Joelinton is expected to recover from a sore thigh but Christian Atsu has been ill and will be assessed, while Ciaran Clark is out with a twisted ankle.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: This fixture ended goalless last season and only a wild optimist would bet on a high-scoring encounter this time round.

It brings together the lowest-scoring team in the Premier League, Crystal Palace, against a Newcastle side who are only one goal ahead.

Both have a decent cushion between themselves and the bottom three but can't yet relax as they look to improve on recent form. Palace haven't won any of the last seven, and the Magpies have just one victory in eight.

As with the meeting at St James' Park earlier this season, one goal might be enough to take all three points.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "You're looking again for a response [to the defeat by Arsenal] at the start of a big period for us.

"Whoever you go up against in the Premier League, they're a good team with good players and you have to hit your maximum. If we get there, we know we can cause them problems."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There are definitely similarities between these two teams because, although neither scores many, both managers know how to defend so they will always pick up points.

Palace are actually the lowest scorers in the Premier League with 23 in 26 games, one less than Newcastle, but it is the Eagles who I think will come out on top here.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v This Country stars Daisy May and Charlie Cooper

According to Opta, the Eagles have had 247 attempts on goal compared to Newcastle's 257

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have only beaten Newcastle three times in 17 Premier League games, failing to score in nine of those meetings.

However, since earning five consecutive away league victories against the Eagles, Newcastle have won none of their past four visits (D3, L1).

The six most recent goals in this fixture have come via set-pieces since Crystal Palace's final goal in a 5-1 victory in November 2015.

Crystal Palace

Palace have lost three successive league games and are winless in seven, the current longest such run in the division (D4, L3).

The Eagles have gone 10 Premier League matches without a clean sheet, which is also the worst ongoing streak in the top flight.

Crystal Palace's tally of 10 league goals at home is the lowest in the division.

They are the only side who haven't scored more than twice in a Premier League match this season.

However, a Palace win would given them 33 points - their highest tally after 27 fixtures of a top-flight season since 1991-92.

Roy Hodgson's side are winless in all eight Premier League home games this season against the teams currently above them in the table (D3, L5).

Hodgson has won 32 of his 98 top-flight fixtures as manager of Palace, equalling his most Premier League victories in charge of a single club. He won 32 of 94 matches with Fulham.

Christian Benteke is vying to score in consecutive league games for the first time since April 2017. He ended a 17-match barren spell with his goal against Everton last time out.

Newcastle United