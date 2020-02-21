Leicester City v Manchester City

Manchester City captain David Silva was substituted after 85 minutes against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are short of defensive midfielders, with Nampalys Mendy and Wilfred Ndidi both injured and Hamza Choudhury serving a one-match ban.

Matty James is in contention to play his first game for 13 months, while Ryan Bennett is available after being ineligible against parent club Wolves.

Manchester City will assess David Silva, who was forced off in the midweek win against West Ham.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is available after missing that match through suspension.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: The 100th league meeting of these two 'Citys' comes at a time when they're both enjoying a peak period in their history. Or at least they WERE, in Manchester City's case.

Their potential European ban is naturally overshadowing all else currently, but Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is right to think it will only galvanise Pep Guardiola's team.

Dominant against West Ham, they'll need another gear to win this, before finding one more still for the Champions League challenge at Real Madrid - now more significant than ever.

Leicester ought to return to that competition next season, but only if they reverse recent stuttering results - a task made all the more tricky for this game by having three holding midfielders (Wilfred Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury and Nampalys Mendy) ruled out.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers on Manchester City's Champions League ban: "It will galvanise them as a squad. The players will become stronger for it, they will show that spirit, I'm pretty much sure of that.

"They'll want to show no matter what the issues are, they're still very, very talented players.

"It [City's appeal] is an ongoing process, of course, but I think for Pep [Guardiola] and his players they'll be very determined to finish the season as strong as they can, in every competition they are in."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City played as if they did not care if they had a Champions League ban or not when they beat West Ham on Wednesday night.

I am expecting more of the same here. I don't believe City's players are planning an exodus but, even if they are thinking of jumping ship, they still have to play well in order to grab the attention of the big clubs they would supposedly want to join.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the 100th league match between the sides.

Leicester beat Manchester City at home last season but have lost five of the past six league meetings.

Pep Guardiola's side have lost two of their last three top-flight matches at the King Power Stadium, though they also knocked the Foxes out of the EFL Cup there in 2017 and 2018 (both matches went to penalty shoot-outs).

Leicester City

Leicester have won one of their previous five league games, and just three of the last 10.

This will be Brendan Rodgers' 300th top-flight match as a manager, including 103 with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Rodgers has never lost a Premier League home game against Manchester City (W3, D1), but he is winless in all four of his previous matches against sides managed by Pep Guardiola (D2, L2).

Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in his last seven league appearances against Manchester City.

