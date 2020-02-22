Scottish League One
DumbartonPForfarP
Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers24137445301546
2Falkirk24129347143345
3Airdrieonians2512673526942
4East Fife2510963933639
5Montrose2312294134738
6Dumbarton2485113142-1129
7Peterhead2474132938-925
8Clyde2367102838-1025
9Forfar2465132441-1723
10Stranraer24210122548-2316
