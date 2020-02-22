Cove Rangers v Queen's Park
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|24
|18
|2
|4
|61
|31
|30
|56
|2
|Edinburgh City
|24
|16
|2
|6
|45
|27
|18
|50
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|23
|11
|3
|9
|32
|30
|2
|36
|4
|Queen's Park
|24
|10
|5
|9
|35
|33
|2
|35
|5
|Elgin
|25
|9
|7
|9
|40
|30
|10
|34
|6
|Stirling
|24
|9
|5
|10
|30
|25
|5
|32
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|25
|7
|6
|12
|32
|45
|-13
|27
|8
|Annan Athletic
|24
|8
|3
|13
|31
|51
|-20
|27
|9
|Albion
|22
|6
|6
|10
|34
|42
|-8
|24
|10
|Brechin
|23
|4
|3
|16
|29
|55
|-26
|15