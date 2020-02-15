Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Motherwell, Rangers, Craig Whyte

Manager Daniel Stendel is pleasantly surprised at the backing he received from Hearts fans at a Q&A session at Tynecastle on Thursday evening, saying it was "a good feeling they said they would stay behind us". (Daily Record)

New Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack's proposal to play Saturday night football has been rejected by Hibernian, who say their preparations for the match on 7 March would be adversely affected. (Daily Record)

'I always try to be honest," says Steven Gerrard in the wake of him criticising his Rangers players for their loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. He asks journalists: "What would you have thought of me if I had said after the game, 'There is no problem here, it's all fine?'" (Daily Mail)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack feels that the players owe the fans a big performance against Livingston on Saturday to make up for the Killie defeat. "When things aren't going so well it's no time to hide and shirk away," he says. (The Sun)

Rangers public relations chief Jim Traynor was the subject of an attack by two men in Cumbernauld on Wednesday afternoon. (The Sun)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says referee Nick Walsh was correct to show a red card to his striker Christy Manzinga against St Johnstone and that he will not stand for "simulation". (The Herald)

Asked what happened to the Arsenal shares Rangers had held for a century, former Rangers owner Craig Whyte says he "probably should have known" that they were such a big deal to fans and reckons the money from them probably went to administrators Duff and Phelps fees. (The Herald)