Storm Dennis: National League programme decimated by weather
Storm Dennis is beginning to affect Saturday's football programme with nine games already called off in the National League.
Rochdale against Tranmere is also off in League One.
But with the weather set to worsen over the next few hours, more fixtures could be postponed.
In the National League only the games between Ebbsfleet and Chorley, Notts County and Woking and Stockport and Bromley are still on.
Games postponed
League One
- Rochdale v Tranmere
National League
- AFC Fylde v Maidenhead
- Aldershot v Boreham Wood
- Barnet v Harrogate
- Barrow v Dagenham & Redbridge
- Eastleigh v Dover
- FC Halifax Town v Sutton
- Solihull Moors v Hartlepool
- Wrexham v Torquay
- Yeovil v Chesterfield