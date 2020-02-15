James Scott: Hull City forward ruled out for the season with ankle injury

James Scott scored six goals in 28 appearances for Motherwell this season

Hull City forward James Scott has been ruled out for the season with an injury picked up in his first training session with the club.

The 19-year-old joined the Tigers from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell for £1.5m on transfer deadline day and is yet to make his debut for the club.

"It's a gutting one for us all," boss Grant McCann told the club website.

Meanwhile, defender Eric Lichaj and midfielder Herbie Kane could both feature again this season.

McCann said earlier this week that he expected the pair to be out for the rest of the campaign but, unlike Scott, they do not need surgery on their ankle injuries.

"Hopefully both of them could be back before the end of the season but I don't know in terms of the timescale," he added.