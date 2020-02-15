Hearts 2-2 Hamilton: Daniel Stendel says his side are running out of time to survive

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We started opposite to what we wanted' - Stendel

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel admits his struggling side are running out of time to steer clear of relegation.

Stendel's men rescued a point from 2-0 down at home to Hamilton Academical on Saturday with second-half goals from Jamie Walker and Craig Halkett.

But they have won only one of 11 Scottish Premiership matches under the German and remain bottom, a point behind Accies, with 11 games to play.

"The situation from week to week is not getting better," Stendel said.

"We don't have many games left and every week there is more pressure. We need to sort it.

"It's not easy because we don't have so much time. We expected to win this game against Hamilton and we didn't do it. It's just one point. The next big game is now St Mirren."

Stendel bemoaned his players' "wrong decisions" in a disastrous start at Tynecastle as two goals from Marios Ogkmpoe, including a penalty, put the visitors in a commanding position.

And he is calling for big improvement in Friday night's trip to another relegation rival, St Mirren, who sit three points above Hearts in 10th.

"The problem is not in the legs, it's in the head," Stendel said. "We started very badly. The mentality and the fight in the second half was great but our game was not good enough.

"It was two easy mistakes and every small chance is a goal at the moment against us. We are all down today."