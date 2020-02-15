Erling Braut Haaland: Borussia Dortmund striker wins Bundesliga player of the month

Haaland has scored 37 goals in 28 club games this season

Erling Braut Haaland's start to life at Borussia Dortmund gets better and better.

The 19-year-old striker, who joined the German side for £17.1m during the January transfer window, has won the Bundesliga player of the month award for January - despite playing less than an hour of football in the month.

He did, however, score five times in those 59 minutes. That's a goal every 11.8 minutes.

The Norwegian came off the bench on his debut to score a hat-trick against FC Augsburg within 23 minutes before scoring twice past Cologne the following week, again as a substitute.

After those games, Dortmund manager Lucien Favre called the striker "unstoppable" and said it was "fantastic as a coach to have a player like that".

Haaland's form has continued in February, scoring twice against Union Berlin and a tap-in against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday night.

The former Red Bull Salzburg player has now scored 37 goals in 28 club games this season.

He will return to Champions League action on Tuesday against Paris St-Germain having scored eight goals in the group stage for Salzburg.