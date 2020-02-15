Neil Harris: Cardiff City manager frustrated by referee decisions in Wigan draw

Cardiff City's Sean Morrison had a late goal disallowed by referee John Brooks

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris bemoaned "four big decisions" going against his side after they were held at home by Wigan.

Referee John Brooks disallowed Sean Morrison's injury-time goal for the Bluebirds, who had to settle for a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

He also rejected Cardiff's penalty appeals and only booked Wigan's Lee Evans for a "dangerous" tackle on Will Vaulks which Harris believed warranted a sending off.

"If it was VAR, it's a red card all day long," said the former Millwall boss.

"We're talking about 10 seconds into the game and it's a very dangerous tackle. Does Evo just get his timing wrong? Probably. Do you expect a referee to send a player off after 15 seconds? No you don't. Is it a red card challenge? Yes it is.

"When it's on TV tonight and highlighted, I think people will see it's a really dangerous tackle. So you can make that four big decisions [against Cardiff]."

Wigan's Joe Williams is challenged by Marlon Pack during the 2-2 draw at Cardiff City Stadium

Despite failing to beat Wigan and dropping down a place to ninth in the Championship, Cardiff are now a point closer to the play-offs.

But had they won against their relegation-threatened opponents at Cardiff City Stadium, the Bluebirds would have been just two points adrift of the top six.

Wigan manager Paul Cook admitted Cardiff had reason to feel "aggrieved because of the last decision".

And while Harris said Brooks is a good referee, he felt his side were wronged by his decision to disallow what would have been a late winning goal for what was deemed to be a foul on Wigan's former Cardiff goalkeeper David Marshall.

"I've had the opportunity to see it back from a couple of different angles. I've seen an experienced keeper miss a punch and then scramble to try and make a second contact," said Harris.

"We surround him but he's on his way down trying to get back up, moving into my players.

"The referee's got a decision in the heat of the moment. He's got a decision to make in the first half, a penalty decision, which was correct.

"But he's made a decision in the second half where we've had a shout for a penalty when [Cedric] Kipre moves his arm to the ball. Does it hit his arm? It's hard to tell but he's not given it to us.

"And then at the end he's not given us a third decision. We're frustrated four [including the Evans foul] big decisions didn't go our way.

"It was a sucker punch at the end which has deflated a really good week for us - seven points but it should have been nine."