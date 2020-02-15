German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig3Werder Bremen0

RB Leipzig 3-0 Werder Bremen: Hosts win to go top of Bundesliga

Nordi Mukiele
Nordi Mukiele has scored four Bundesliga goals - with two coming in games against Werder Bremen

RB Leipzig returned to the top of the Bundesliga as they ended a four-game winless run with a comfortable victory over struggling Werder Bremen.

Patrik Schick set up Lukas Klostermann's opener and headed in their second.

Nordi Mukiele ran on to a through ball to give them the third moments after the restart.

Defending champions Bayern Munich can reclaim top spot if they win at Cologne on Sunday (14:30 GMT).

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen moved into the top four thanks to Karim Bellarabi's 94th-minute winner in a 3-2 victory at Union Berlin.

The game was interrupted on several occasions as fans lit flares and smoke bombs in the stands.

Hertha Berlin beat Paderborn 2-1 in their first game since the resignation of Jurgen Klinsmann after only 10 weeks.

Wout Weghorst scored a hat-trick as Wolfsburg beat Hoffenheim 3-2.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 16KlostermannSubstituted forAmpaduat 60'minutes
  • 5UpamecanoBooked at 83mins
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 22Mukiele
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 27LaimerSubstituted forHaidaraat 60'minutes
  • 3Angelino
  • 25OlmoSubstituted forForsbergat 69'minutes
  • 21SchickSubstituted forat 90'minutes
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 8Haidara
  • 9Poulsen
  • 10Forsberg
  • 17Lookman
  • 18Nkunku
  • 19Wolf
  • 26Ampadu
  • 28Mvogo
  • 53Krauß

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 3VogtSubstituted forToprakat 61'minutes
  • 18Moisander
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 35EggesteinBooked at 16mins
  • 30Klaassen
  • 32Friedl
  • 10BittencourtSubstituted forEggesteinat 81'minutes
  • 7Rashica
  • 8OsakoSubstituted forSargentat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Pizarro
  • 17Sahin
  • 19Sargent
  • 21Toprak
  • 24Eggestein
  • 27Kapino
  • 28Gruev
  • 36Groß
  • 41Woltemade
Referee:
Benjamin Cortus
Attendance:
41,308

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamWerder Bremen
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 3, SV Werder Bremen 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 3, SV Werder Bremen 0.

Attempt saved. Johannes Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milos Veljkovic.

Patrik Schick went off injured after RB Leipzig had used all subs.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).

Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).

Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen).

Attempt missed. Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Friedl with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Johannes Eggestein replaces Leonardo Bittencourt.

Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).

Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).

Attempt missed. Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross following a corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jirí Pavlenka.

Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ömer Toprak (SV Werder Bremen).

Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica.

Angeliño (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg replaces Dani Olmo.

Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Joshua Sargent replaces Yuya Osako.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Niklas Moisander.

Attempt missed. Yuya Osako (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Ömer Toprak replaces Kevin Vogt because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ethan Ampadu replaces Lukas Klostermann.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Konrad Laimer.

Attempt missed. Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Kevin Vogt.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Milos Veljkovic.

