Amiens 4-4 Paris St-Germain: Champions held in remarkable game
Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain drew 4-4 with Amiens in a remarkable game, coming from 3-0 down to lead before conceding a late equaliser.
Amiens, who are in the relegation zone, raced into a huge lead when Gael Kakuta set up a Serhou Guirassy opener before scoring a brilliant second himself - with Fousseni Diabate adding a third.
Ander Herrera volleyed in, Tanguy Kouassi scored two headers and Mauro Icardi tapped home to make it 4-3.
But Guirassy's late goal saved Amiens.
PSG, who visit Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, left out Kylian Mbappe and Neymar but named an otherwise strong team.
Manager Thomas Tuchel had already walked down the tunnel to prepare his half-time speech after witnessing a first-half demolition when Herrera, who was playing at right-back, pulled one back.
PSG made two changes at half-time, bringing on Marco Verratti and Marquinhos, and dominated from then on.
Kouassi, a 17-year-old defender, scored his first two league goals from Julian Draxler and Angel di Maria corners and Icardi finished from Juan Bernat's low cross.
But in injury time, Amiens rescued a sensational draw as Quentin Cornette picked out Guirassy in the centre to slot home.
PSG are now 13 points clear of second-placed Marseille, who travel to Lille on Sunday, while Amiens remain in 19th position.
Line-ups
Amiens
- 1Gurtner
- 3CalabresiSubstituted forJalletat 79'minutes
- 4Opoku
- 27Chedjou
- 14Aleesami
- 8Zungu
- 17BlinBooked at 71mins
- 11OteroSubstituted forCornetteat 78'minutes
- 10KakutaBooked at 81mins
- 28DiabatéSubstituted forMbenzaat 84'minutes
- 9GuirassyBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Gnahore
- 13Jallet
- 15Konaté
- 16Dreyer
- 19Akolo
- 21Mbenza
- 29Cornette
PSG
- 1Navas
- 21Herrera
- 33Kouassi
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forMarquinhosat 45'minutes
- 25BakkerBooked at 49mins
- 27GueyeSubstituted forVerrattiat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8ParedesSubstituted forBernatat 61'minutes
- 11Di María
- 23Draxler
- 18Icardi
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 6Verratti
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 34Aouchiche
- Referee:
- Hakim Ben El Hadj
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Amiens 4, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Mbenza (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Amiens 4, Paris Saint Germain 4. Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Quentin Cornette.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a fast break.
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Mbenza (Amiens).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaël Kakuta (Amiens).
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Isaac Mbenza replaces Fousseni Diabaté.
Nianzou Kouassi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexis Blin (Amiens).
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Quentin Cornette (Amiens).
Booking
Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nianzou Kouassi.
Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Ander Herrera.
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Christophe Jallet replaces Arturo Calabresi.
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Quentin Cornette replaces Juan Ferney Otero.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Régis Gurtner.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nianzou Kouassi.
Goal!
Goal! Amiens 3, Paris Saint Germain 4. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Booking
Alexis Blin (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexis Blin (Amiens).
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nianzou Kouassi.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Amiens 3, Paris Saint Germain 3. Nianzou Kouassi (Paris Saint Germain) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Aurélien Chedjou.
Hand ball by Arturo Calabresi (Amiens).
Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aurélien Chedjou (Amiens).