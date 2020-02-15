Amiens 4-4 Paris St-Germain: Champions held in remarkable game

Serhou Guirassy scored the first and last goals of the game

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain drew 4-4 with Amiens in a remarkable game, coming from 3-0 down to lead before conceding a late equaliser.

Amiens, who are in the relegation zone, raced into a huge lead when Gael Kakuta set up a Serhou Guirassy opener before scoring a brilliant second himself - with Fousseni Diabate adding a third.

Ander Herrera volleyed in, Tanguy Kouassi scored two headers and Mauro Icardi tapped home to make it 4-3.

But Guirassy's late goal saved Amiens.

PSG, who visit Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, left out Kylian Mbappe and Neymar but named an otherwise strong team.

Manager Thomas Tuchel had already walked down the tunnel to prepare his half-time speech after witnessing a first-half demolition when Herrera, who was playing at right-back, pulled one back.

PSG made two changes at half-time, bringing on Marco Verratti and Marquinhos, and dominated from then on.

Kouassi, a 17-year-old defender, scored his first two league goals from Julian Draxler and Angel di Maria corners and Icardi finished from Juan Bernat's low cross.

But in injury time, Amiens rescued a sensational draw as Quentin Cornette picked out Guirassy in the centre to slot home.

PSG are now 13 points clear of second-placed Marseille, who travel to Lille on Sunday, while Amiens remain in 19th position.