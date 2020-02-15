NI League Cup final: Coleraine come from behind to beat Crusaders

James McLaughlin scored the winner for Coleraine after 52 minutes

James McLaughlin's header gave Coleraine a 2-1 win over Crusaders in the League Cup final at Windsor Park.

The striker capitalised on the Crues failing to clear a corner to nod home from close range in front of a vocal Bannsiders support in the East Stand.

Crusaders made a strong start to the game and took a 10th-minute lead through Jamie McGonigle before Stephen Lowry equalised with a penalty.

The win was Coleraine's second League Cup triumph in their history.

It is the second senior trophy won by Coleraine under boss Oran Kearney, whose coaching staff surrounded him on the final whistle before he shook hands with Crues counterpart Stephen Baxter.

With his side sitting third in the Irish Premiership table and also in the Irish Cup quarter finals, it is proving to be a successful second spell at the Bannsiders for Kearney, who returned last summer after a season as manager of St Mirren.

The Coleraine players headed straight to celebrate in front of their jubilant fans behind the goal where McLaughlin's winner went in as the distraught Crues panel looked on from the other half.

More to follow.