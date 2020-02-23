The FA Women's Super League
Everton Women0Man Utd Women0

Everton Women v Manchester United Women

Line-ups

Everton Women

  • 18MacIver
  • 14Morgan
  • 5van Es
  • 20Finnigan
  • 3Turner
  • 13Stringer
  • 21Clemaron
  • 8Kaagman
  • 17Graham
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 11Kelly

Substitutes

  • 1Levell
  • 2Hinds
  • 10Magill
  • 15Pike
  • 16Cain
  • 23Korpela
  • 25Coan

Man Utd Women

  • 27Earps
  • 20Smith
  • 5McManus
  • 21Turner
  • 3Okvist
  • 19Ross
  • 12Ladd
  • 7Toone
  • 14Groenen
  • 11Galton
  • 9Sigsworth

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 4Turner
  • 6Palmer
  • 10Zelem
  • 15Mikalsen
  • 17Arnot
Referee:
Andrew Sykes

Live Text

Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Manchester United Women).

Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abbie McManus (Manchester United Women).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women1513023663039
2Chelsea Women1412204483638
3Arsenal Women15120340132736
4Man Utd Women1463521101121
5Reading Women146352124-321
6Everton Women146261918120
7Tottenham Women145271424-1017
8West Ham Women134181532-1713
9Brighton Women153481129-1813
10B'ham City Women12219522-177
11Liverpool Women13139616-106
12Bristol City Women13139838-306
View full The FA Women's Super League table

