Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Everton Women v Manchester United Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Everton Women
- 18MacIver
- 14Morgan
- 5van Es
- 20Finnigan
- 3Turner
- 13Stringer
- 21Clemaron
- 8Kaagman
- 17Graham
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 11Kelly
Substitutes
- 1Levell
- 2Hinds
- 10Magill
- 15Pike
- 16Cain
- 23Korpela
- 25Coan
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 20Smith
- 5McManus
- 21Turner
- 3Okvist
- 19Ross
- 12Ladd
- 7Toone
- 14Groenen
- 11Galton
- 9Sigsworth
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 4Turner
- 6Palmer
- 10Zelem
- 15Mikalsen
- 17Arnot
- Referee:
- Andrew Sykes
Live Text
Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Manchester United Women).
Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abbie McManus (Manchester United Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.