Manchester United v Watford

Odion Ighalo could make his Manchester United home debut against his former club

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Scott McTominay is likely to be in the squad for the first time since suffering a knee ligament injury on Boxing Day.

Odion Ighalo could make his home debut and a first start, while Mason Greenwood is struggling with illness.

Watford full-back Kiko Fermenia might return after missing seven matches because of a thigh injury.

Ismaila Sarr, who has been sidelined for four games with a hamstring problem, will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: The Nigel Pearson-led Watford revival began with a win over Manchester United - the start of a six-game unbeaten run that lifted the Hornets out of the bottom three.

They might have slightly faltered and dropped back in since, but the belief that they'll beat the drop hasn't wavered and they'll feel they can be the first Watford side EVER to win a league game at Old Trafford.

And they really could against United, whose fans don't know what to count on at the moment. Excellent one game then distinctly average the next, and yet still in the thick of the 'top-four fight'.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47 next Wednesday. Any more inconsistency and he might start to look his age for the first time.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on trying to find consistency: "It is team selection - you've got to maybe rotate in Europe like we've done, then maybe go back to what we were at Chelsea this week.

"I feel that Bruno [Fernandes] and Odion [Ighalo] coming in will get more goals in the team. That's been lacking. The games we've lost - West Ham, Burnley, Palace, Bournemouth - we've had chances but we haven't scored goals."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford's revival has hit the buffers a little bit, but Manchester United still worry me in a game like this.

I still think they will beat Watford, but they cannot afford to think they can just turn up and win.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won 16 of the past 18 meetings in all competitions, but one of the exceptions came in the reverse fixture in December when Watford won 2-0 at Vicarage Road.

Watford are winless in all 12 league away matches against Manchester United (D2, L10), losing their last eight.

None of the 13 Premier League meetings have ended in a draw - that last happened in the old First Division in the 1985-86 season when both league games finished 1-1.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost just one of their past 11 home league matches.

But they are in danger of going three league games at Old Trafford without scoring for their first time since May 2002.

United's tally of 38 points is their lowest after 26 matches since 1989-90.

They could keep three consecutive clean sheets in the league for the first time in a year.

United are unbeaten in the last 15 Premier League games in which they have scored (W9, D6).

The Red Devils have been awarded a division-high nine Premier League penalties this season, but have missed four of them. The Premier League record for most missed penalties in a single season is five by Tottenham and Liverpool.

New signing Odion Ighalo scored 16 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for Watford between 2015 and 2017.

Watford