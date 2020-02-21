Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side thrashed Espanyol 4-0 in their Europa League last 16 first-leg match on Thursday night

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo awaits news on whether Ruben Vinagre is ready to make his comeback from injury.

Aside from that, he has a full-strength squad to choose from, although he may be tempted to make changes after their Europa League victory on Thursday.

Norwich defender Sam Byram will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Christoph Zimmermann is a doubt with a hamstring issue of his own.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Ben Andrews: Four unanswered goals in the Europa League brought a much-needed return to form for Wolves. Their record showed one solitary win in nine before Thursday's demolition of Espanyol; they now return to what's becoming quite a fight for this year's European places.

Norwich, meanwhile, have all but run out of time to mount what would be a truly great escape. They're eight points from safety with 12 games to play.

Since the shock victory over Manchester City five months and 21 games ago, the Canaries have won just twice in the league, while the previously prolific Teemu Pukki has only a pair of penalties to show for 2020 thus far. Extra freshness may be their best hope here…

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaking after their win over Espanyol on Thursday: "We competed well, and the result is the consequence of what we did.

"It's another clean sheet, so defensive-wise we were really well. Then, you let the players develop their talent on the pitch, so I'm happy with the consistency of the team.

"Now we have a couple of days to play Norwich, we have to rest, recover and compete well on Sunday."

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke: "They are playing in Europe, they have kept three clean sheets, they have individual quality and it is a huge task. But I don't see any easy fixtures at this stage. It is about us. We always have a chance if we are good at our topics.

"People can write us off and say we have no chance to close the gap. But I don't agree. It is possible."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Canaries are seven points off safety now, and their chances of survival are obviously not looking too good.

They are struggling and, while they pushed Wolves hard at Carrow Road earlier in the season, I do not see them getting anything at Molineux.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

After a run of three straight victories over Wolves, Norwich have failed to win any of the past three encounters.

Norwich have won only two of their 27 league away fixtures against Wolves - both times in the second tier, in September 1995 and October 2016.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have dropped points in nine of their 13 Premier League home fixtures this season, as many games as they did during the whole of the 2018-19 campaign.

They have drawn consecutive league matches 0-0 for the first time since April 2010. The last team to have three goalless draws in a row in the Premier League was West Ham in December 2015.

Wolves have led for just 305 minutes in league matches this season - but have recovered an unrivalled 18 points from losing positions.

Only Sheffield United have had more Premier League goals ruled out by VAR this season than Wolves' four.

