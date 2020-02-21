Arsenal v Everton

Everton's Andre Gomes has recovered from a dislocated ankle much more quickly than expected

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil could return after missing the midweek Europa League trip to Greece for personal reasons.

Lucas Torreira was also sidelined for the Olympiakos game with illness but is hoping to be fit to face Everton.

Everton's Andre Gomes could play for the first time since early November after recovering from ankle surgery.

Fabian Delph is available after a ban and Bernard has overcome a minor injury, but Theo Walcott's knee problem will be assessed ahead of the game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Mikel Arteta holds the hearts of Arsenal and Everton supporters. He's fast winning over minds at the Emirates too.

Bernd Leno's performance at Olympiakos personified the improvement under the new head coach. He made good saves in his third consecutive clean sheet - his best run in four years - and his overall performance was authoritative.

Arteta has ensured defenders keep their position. He has restored purpose and happiness to the squad.

This will be a stiffer task than Thursday. Everton are genuine top-five candidates on the back of a five-match unbeaten run under Carlo Ancelotti.

Again, it's good man-management. Look at the improvement in Dominic Calvert-Lewin - six league goals in eight games.

The extra time to prepare could ensure a positive result for the visitors.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has had a more obvious impact with results in his first two months in charge than his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta, who was appointed at the same time.

But Arsenal ended up winning very comfortably at home against Newcastle last weekend and the fact they are back at the Emirates again makes them favourites for me.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have lost their last five league visits to Arsenal.

The Toffees are winless in 23 Premier League away fixtures against Arsenal (D4, L19).

Arsenal have scored 107 Premier League goals versus Everton, a competition record for one club against another.

Arsenal

Arsenal are on a season's best run of six league games unbeaten (W2, D4).

The Gunners are the only side - along with runaway leaders Liverpool - who are undefeated in the Premier League in 2020.

They could keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since November 2017.

However, their tally of 34 points after 26 matches is their second lowest at this stage of a Premier League season. They had 33 in 1994-95.

They have won only one of their 12 Premier League matches this season against other teams in the top half of the table.

Twenty-six of Alexandre Lacazette's 33 Premier League goals have been scored in home games, including each of his last nine.

Bukayo Saka has assisted nine goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Arsenal player. The 18-year-old has more Premier League assists than any other teenager in 2019-20.

Everton